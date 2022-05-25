SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,673.30

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,673.30 ($21.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,804.69 ($22.71). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,766 ($22.22), with a volume of 7,868,517 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,810.50 ($22.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,794.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,673.30. The stock has a market cap of £18.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

