Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.93

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.93 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 105.30 ($1.33). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 699,121 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 131 ($1.65) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.93. The company has a market capitalization of £579.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.