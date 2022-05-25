Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.