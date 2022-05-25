Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,952,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

