StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Buy

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

