StockNews.com Downgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to Sell

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NYSE BOH opened at $77.56 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

