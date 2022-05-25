StockNews.com Downgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of CBU opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $82.10.
In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
