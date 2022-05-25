StockNews.com Downgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Sell

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.12.
Shares of WIX opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
