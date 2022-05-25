StockNews.com Downgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Sell

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.12.

Shares of WIX opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

