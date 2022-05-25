SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $4.96. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 142,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

