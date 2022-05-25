Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

