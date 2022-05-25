Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.97 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

TARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

