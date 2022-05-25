Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,065 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Boot Barn by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.52 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,192 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.