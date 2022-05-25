Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,033 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in APi Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APG stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

