Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

