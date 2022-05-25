Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $685,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

COLM stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

