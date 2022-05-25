Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $713,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macerich were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 877,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 823,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

