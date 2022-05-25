Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KB Home were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

NYSE:KBH opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

