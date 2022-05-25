Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,396 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.26% of Tejon Ranch worth $26,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,875 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRC opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.54. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

