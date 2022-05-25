Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

