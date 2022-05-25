TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.31.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.
About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
