TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after buying an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

