The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.29% of The Hackett Group worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 95,413 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

