thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.81

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $8.84. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)
