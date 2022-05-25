TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Head to Head Survey

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CarGurus and TradeUP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $44.36, indicating a potential upside of 98.50%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 2.05% 22.94% 13.97% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and TradeUP Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $951.37 million 2.78 -$150,000.00 ($0.74) -30.20 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Summary

CarGurus beats TradeUP Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TradeUP Global (Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

