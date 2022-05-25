Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

