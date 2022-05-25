TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
