TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

