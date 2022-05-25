U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.95% of U.S. Silica worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 849.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

