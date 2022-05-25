United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.23 billion and the lowest is $9.73 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $42.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

