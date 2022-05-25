United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will announce $10.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.23 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $42.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE UAL opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.