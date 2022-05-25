United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,829,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

