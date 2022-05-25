United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,398,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,369,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 25.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

