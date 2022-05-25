Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

