Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.76% from the company’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $17.99 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.