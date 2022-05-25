Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,399 shares of company stock worth $717,337. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 435,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

