Vallourec (EPA:VK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.45 ($10.05) and traded as high as €13.85 ($14.73). Vallourec shares last traded at €13.67 ($14.54), with a volume of 1,108,589 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.45.
Vallourec Company Profile (EPA:VK)
See Also
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.