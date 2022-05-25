Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

