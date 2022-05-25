Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will announce $160,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBLT shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

