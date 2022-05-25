Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $451.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.21 million to $461.27 million. Vectrus reported sales of $470.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

VEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.