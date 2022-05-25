Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.24 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 940,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Velocys alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of £73.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.