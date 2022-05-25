VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating) were up 22.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.