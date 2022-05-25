Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.66 on Monday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Veritex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Veritex by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

