Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.

VRTX opened at $268.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

