Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

