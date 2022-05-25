VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 3,098.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,188 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.80% of VirnetX worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 834,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VirnetX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:VHC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.74. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

