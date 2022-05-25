Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $10,340,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 677,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 166,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

