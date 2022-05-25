Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for boohoo group (BHOOY)

boohoo group (OTCMKTS: BHOOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

5/9/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 111 ($1.40) to GBX 70 ($0.88).

5/6/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 72 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 65 ($0.82).

5/5/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39).

5/4/2022 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 140 ($1.76).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. boohoo group plc has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

