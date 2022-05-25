Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Cut to $222.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $203.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $192.99 and a 52 week high of $264.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $2,084,046. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

