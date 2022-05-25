Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Shares Up 0.8%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 8,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFCM)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCM)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.