World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of World Acceptance worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

WRLD stock opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $123.38 and a one year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). The firm had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

