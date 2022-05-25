Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Worthington Industries worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

