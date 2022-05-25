Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

